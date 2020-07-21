Daily News

NCDC: We’ve set up 5 new COVID-19 testing centres

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

NCDC: We’ve set up 5 new COVID-19 testing centres

NCDC

By Joseph Erunke

 

ABUJA-THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,said it has set up five new COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country.

 

The agency,in a statement, named the new centres to be located at Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin; ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Rivers Indorama Company Molecular Lab; State Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Abia; and University of Abuja, Gwagwalada GX Lab.

READ ALSO:COVID -19: Nigeria exports first 950,000 metric tons LNG cargo after lockdown

 

The development, according to NCDC,brought the total number of laboratories in the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network to 58.

 

At the moment, the country has 46 PCR diagnostic machines and 12 GeneXpert laboratories.

 

The post NCDC: We’ve set up 5 new COVID-19 testing centres appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post NCDC: We’ve set up 5 new COVID-19 testing centres appeared first on Breaking News.

Gov. Abiodun writes Ogun Assembly, proposes reduction of 2020 budget

Previous article

EFCC files charge against 2 for rigging NBA election

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News