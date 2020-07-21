NCDC: We’ve set up 5 new COVID-19 testing centres

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,said it has set up five new COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country.

The agency,in a statement, named the new centres to be located at Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin; ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Rivers Indorama Company Molecular Lab; State Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Abia; and University of Abuja, Gwagwalada GX Lab.

The development, according to NCDC,brought the total number of laboratories in the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network to 58.

At the moment, the country has 46 PCR diagnostic machines and 12 GeneXpert laboratories.

