NCF to Buhari: Call your appointees to order

A group, Nigerian Consultative Front (NCF), has frowned at what it described as the internal wrangling and brick bats in the Buhari administration.

It advised President Muhammadu Buhari to call his political appointees to order and reverse the trend before they derail governance and destabilise the country.

The group, in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Dr Tanko Yunusa, stated: “The macabre dance between the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr Joi Nuineh over corruption allegations in the agency is mind boggling.

“Never in the history of the country has governance been reduced to a comic show of sex escapades and the number of husbands a female official has had, thereby fouling the airwaves of governance with needless soap operas.

“Again in a recent melodrama, the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige single handed suspended the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) thereby opening a can of worms which has been throwing up allegations and counter allegations in which Ngige himself has been accused of padding the agency’s budget with N1.2 billion and five SUVs.

He added: “As if that was not enough, the theatrics and hoopla about the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu over allegations of sharp and underhand practices has again dramatically pitched Magu against the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), spiralling into supremacy and survival battle, which has heavily distracted governance and heating up the polity.

“We therefore, sadly wish to note that unless the chaotic self serving monster controlling the Buhari administration is urgently resisted and tamed by the Nigerin people, it will be very difficult for the country to know stability and good governance during the remaining period of the Buhari administration,” NCF said.

