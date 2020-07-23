ND rapes ND

Hardball

Hell is other people”, is a famous quote from No Exit — Huis Clos in French — a play by French existentialist philosopher and playwright, Jean-Paul Sarte, arguing that hell might be no more than earned condemnation by others, for the evil deeds we do.

At the close of Huis Clos, three characters were in hell. But instead of blazing pyres of damnation, in which they expected to singe and intensely burn, all they saw were fiery eyes, mutually blazing at one another but earning deserved guilt and shame. Hell is other people!

But Satre’s sentiments could also be tweaked to mean other people are one’s exclusive problems, as the Niger Delta criminal underdevelopment had been framed for too long. Not any more!

Still, the ever sorry Niger Delta, as ultimate economic victim of contemporary Nigeria, is not entirely out of place.

Fact: Nigeria struck crude at Oloibiri. But while Nigeria has grown fat on that gravy — at least its thieving elite — Oloibiri has remained stunted, a true though worrying image of the Niger Delta itself: a region that produces the oil wealth, lost its environmental soul in the process but ends up grappling at chaff, instead of grain!

Still, that sanctimony of holy victimhood is getting jaded by the day, given the demonstrable evidence that the Nigerian thieving elite, that furiously rape the Niger Delta, are not without the Niger Deltans themselves.

Indeed, to these extra-vicious bandits of Niger Deltans come to plunder the Niger Delta, the Satre quip, of hell is other people, becomes a cynical shield to blame soulless home heists on some “foreign” ethnics, only for the gullible on the home front. What a fib! Niger Delta looters-in-chief are no more than Niger Deltans themselves.

The revelations — hardly shocking — from the ongoing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) rot is disturbingly typical. The Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) might have changed name to NDDC. But the natives appear to have remained faithful to their rapacious operative code.

Besides, the Niger Delta as victim became a huge joke under the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency, when the natives pressed their democratic right to freely plunder own resources, under a Niger Delta president.

Remember that, courtesy of such rampant sweetheart deals, Tompolo still remains a fugitive from the law; and the so-called Niger Delta Avengers’ threat to sack the economy was to sustain those indefensible and illicit privileges? Whatever is happening is continuation of that sick culture by these eternally racketeering denizens. So long for Niger Delta’s victimhood!

But before, poker-faced, you start pointing fingers, know that hell is other people, as metaphor for blaming others for your problems, is fast becoming a national pastime. Every problem under the sun must be blamed on Abuja, while the local non-performing administrators escape with a slap on the wrist. What sweet — but tragic — delusion!

If Nigeria must make progress, folks must start taking responsibility at every level of governance. Hell isn’t always other people. Many times, hell is embedded right there in you! So, go right ahead and take responsibility!

Like this: Like Loading...