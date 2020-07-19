NDDC and campaign of calumny against NASS

Some faceless youth groups in the Niger Delta states are allegedly set to stage protests against the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo led House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

The planned protest has also been programmed to prevent the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio from appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC on Monday.

It was further revealed that the planned protest is part of a grand media campaign to frustrate the ongoing probe into the alleged mismanagement and unauthorized spending of N81.5 billion by the members of NDDC Interim Management Committee.

Some youths in the NDDC mandate areas of Ondo State have confirmed that they were approached but declined participation in the planned protest against the members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

Security agents should not allow such unpatriotic protest in any part of the country.

All arrangements we hear have already been concluded to use some paid individuals to change narrative on the true position of things with the ongoing probe into the financial malfeasance allegedly committed by members of the NDDC Interim Management Committee.

We, on behalf of the other responsible and hardworking youths of Ondo State hereby dissociate ourselves from the planned unpatriotic actions by certain promoters of this paid protest.

what the members of House of Representatives Committee on NDDC deserve for their courageous resolve to unravel the depth of endemic corruption in the NDDC id commendation rather any form of paid protest.

We stand stoutly against any attempt by the merchants of corruption to impugn, attack, malign or undermine the members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC that are being targeted for their heroic deeds that are aimed at unravelling the evil actions of the locusts who are feeding fat on the collective resources of the oil producing states of Nigeria.

We wholeheartedly endorse and support the probe and we urge all members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC to remain undaunted and steadfast in seeing the exercise to its logical conclusion with a view to ridding the commission of the actions of parasitic agents of graft.

We advise other youth groups that genuinely desire true development in the Niger Delta states to shun all forms of financial inducement that could make them participate in the planned protest.

Ogunduboye is a member of Ondo South Youth Assembly (OYSA)

Like this: Like Loading...