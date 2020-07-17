NDDC Boss, Akpabio Summoned by Reps

Following recent allegations, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, have been summoned the House of Representatives

They are to appear unfailingly before the investigative Committee on Monday to answer questions on allegations against them.

The House Committee on NDDC issued the summon at the continuation of its investigative hearing into the alleged missing N40 billion from NDDC funds.

The Acting Managing Director, Prof. Pondei and his team had walked out of the investigating hearing on Thursday, leading the Committee to issue a Warrant of arrest.

Pondei stormed out of the hearing on Thursday in Abuja, after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

“We in the NDDC are not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter. “He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an intrested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot seat on his own case. “We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee and as long as he reminds, we will not make any presentation,” he said.

The Committee also directed that the summon on the Senator Akpabio and the Acting Managing Director be served on them through the media or any other substitutes means.

Like this: Like Loading...