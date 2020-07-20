NDDC gives contracts to NASS members — Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has claimed that some members of the National Assembly were beneficiaries of the contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He disclosed this while answering questions from members of the House Committee on NDDC when he appeared before the committee on Monday.

The question was put to him by a lawmaker, Boma Goodhead (PDP, Rivers).

“We give contracts to members. You may not know,” Akpabio responded.

The acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, ‘fainted’ on Monday during his presentation at the ongoing probe of the agency by the House of Representatives.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta over alleged corruption.

