NDDC: House panel calls for further probe by anti-graft agencies, removal of Ojougboh

From Tony Akowe, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday failed consider the report of its Committee, which probed the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The committee, which did not circulate copies of the report to lawmakers, however, recommended the involvement of anti-graft agencies in the ongoing probe of financial sleaze in the intervention agency.

Deputy Speaker of the House Ahmed Wase said it was important that members studied the recommendations to enable them take informed position.

A key component of the committee’s 18 recommendations is for the anti-corruption agencies to be invited to carry out further investigations, prosecute those involved in the malfeasance in the agency and recover whatever was stolen.

The committee also wants the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC sanctioned for violating the 1999 Constitution and other extant laws.

It recommended the IMC Executive Director (Project), Cairo Ojougboh, be removed because his appointment violates the laws establishing the NDDC.

The committee said: “Based on Sections 12(1) and 12(1)(a) of the NDDC Act 2000, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is unqualified and unfit to occupy the Office of Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC and should be discharged forthwith from that position.”

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) also on Thursday called for thorough investigation and prosecution of those indicted.

The TUC, in a statement by its President, Quadri Olaleye, said: “For once, let action be taken and culprits seriously dealt with like it is done in most climes. The Congress shall henceforth, take serious action against government policies because you cannot keep telling the people to tighten their belts while you loosen yours. It is inhuman to hike electricity tariff, VAT, increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as fuel, only for the criminals in government to loot the money.”

