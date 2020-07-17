NDDC Investigation: Joy Nunieh Testifies at House of Reps

Following the ongoing investigation on the alleged illegal expenditure and mismanagement by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Joy Nunieh, the former acting Managing Director of the commission is currently testifying before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

Drama has trailed some authorities in the commission since the beginning of the investigation and got more intense on Thursday, July 16 when a stampede of policemen invaded the Port Harcourt residence of Nunieh.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who prevented the police from taking Nunieh away, had asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the invasion of the former NDDC boss.

It was alleged that the invasion was to prevent Nunieh from moving from Port Harcourt to Abuja to testify before the panel.

In Abuja, top officials of the NDDC, who appeared before the committee had walked out of the venue of the sitting after insisting that the panel Chairman, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, must step down.

