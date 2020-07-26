‘NDDC MD suffered high blood pressure, out of hospital’

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Keme Pondei, was admitted and treated for High Blood Pressure (HBP) at the National Assembly Clinic, it was gathered on Saturday.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said when Pondei was rushed to the clinic, following a seizure he suffered while answering questions from the House of Assembly probe panel on NDDC, his BP was 200.

He, however, said doctors stabilised him and discharged him the same day.

He said: “The MD survived death. He was rushed to the hospital shortly after he collapsed and the doctors at the National Assembly clinic discovered that his BP had risen to 200.

“He was treated and stabilised and then discharged the same day. He is out of the hospital but I don’t know his whereabouts whether he is in Abuja or back to Port Harcourt”.

The source added that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited Pondei at the hospital, pitied his condition and decided that he should no longer appear before the panel.

“If the MD faked his condition, the doctors who treated him at the National Assembly, would have said so”, he said.

