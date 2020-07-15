Daily News

NDDC probe: Nunieh’s allegations, cornucopia of false, malicious, libelous – Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has debunked several claims against his person by the erstwhile Acting Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Ms Gbene Joi Nunieh, describing the claims by the former NDDC boss as a cornucopia of false, malicious, and libellous. Akpabio in […]

