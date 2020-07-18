Daily News

NDDC probe: Ondo South Youth Assembly dissociates from planned protest

Dayo Johnson – Akure

YOUTHS under the auspices of Ondo South Youth Assembly have dissociated themselves from planned sponsored protest against the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Hon Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo over the ongoing probe into the affairs and finances of the Commission.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the group, Ogunduboye Abiodun in Akure described the group planning the protest as faceless.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a planned sponsored protest being organized by a faceless group against the person of one of the points of pride of Ondo State, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the ongoing probe into the affairs and finances of the Commission.

“We, on behalf of the good and hard-working youths of Ondo State hereby dissociate ourselves from the unpatriotic actions of the promoters of the paid protest.

“We are not unaware that this is a case of corruption fighting back and as one of the oil-producing states and a mandated area of the NDDC, we stand stoutly against any attempt by the merchants of corruption to impugn, attack, malign or undermine the personality of Honorable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is only being targeted for his heroic deeds aimed at unravelling the evil actions of the locusts who are feeding fat on the collective resources of the Oil-producing states of Nigeria.

Abiodun said that “we wholeheartedly endorse and support the probe and we urge Hon Tunji-Ojo and the other Honourable members of the Committee to remain undaunted and steadfast in seeing the exercise to its logical conclusion with a view to ridding the Commission of the actions of parasitic agents of graft.

