Nigerian Senate ad hoc committee investigating the misappropriation of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission said the agency had spent N1.3 trillion within four years. In the report read on Thursday by the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the NDDC spent the N1.3 trillion between 2015 and May 31, 2019. Adetunmbi said many […]

The post NDDC spent N1.3trn within four years, says Senate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...