Daily News

Ndidi begs fans over UCL miss

By
0
Post Views: Visits 57

Our Reporter

 

WILFRED Ndidi has sent a message to the Leicester City fans following the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Foxes finished fifth in the table after being denied a Champions League spot on the final day of the campaign.

Needing victory over Manchester United to be assured of a top-four place, Brendan Rodgers’ men were beaten 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

That means City will have to settle for Europa League football next term.

Ndidi has been a key man for Leicester and made 39 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20.

The 23-year-old Ndidi’s  form has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho star as Brighton hold Leicester

The Nigeria international admitted that missing out on the Champions League having spent most of the campaign in the top four was something of a disappointment but believes it was a successful season nonetheless.

“We are a bit disappointed to finish 5th ,” Ndidi said on Twitter. “But overall. It was a great season!!

“I want to first of all thank our fans for being with us even when the stadiums were empty due to the pandemic.

“It was indeed a season to learn from and grow into next season, thanks for support #foxes.”

Ladies Scottish Open: Oboh thrilled with invitation

Previous article

Federer eyes third Olympics medal at Tokyo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News