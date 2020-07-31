Ndidi begs fans over UCL miss

Our Reporter
WILFRED Ndidi has sent a message to the Leicester City fans following the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
The Foxes finished fifth in the table after being denied a Champions League spot on the final day of the campaign.
Needing victory over Manchester United to be assured of a top-four place, Brendan Rodgers’ men were beaten 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.
That means City will have to settle for Europa League football next term.
Ndidi has been a key man for Leicester and made 39 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20.
The 23-year-old Ndidi’s form has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.
The Nigeria international admitted that missing out on the Champions League having spent most of the campaign in the top four was something of a disappointment but believes it was a successful season nonetheless.
“We are a bit disappointed to finish 5th ,” Ndidi said on Twitter. “But overall. It was a great season!!
“I want to first of all thank our fans for being with us even when the stadiums were empty due to the pandemic.
“It was indeed a season to learn from and grow into next season, thanks for support #foxes.”
