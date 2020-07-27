Ndidi shares top tackler accolade with United’s Wan-Bissaka

Wilfred Ndidi has finished the 2019-20 English Premier League season as the joint top tackler alongside Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while his Leicester City teammate Ricardo Pereira finished in third place.

The Nigeria international was on parade from start to finish in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to the Red Devils, which means they fell just short of a place in next season’s Champions League.

Needing a win over the Old Trafford giants to seal the berth to Europe’s elite club competition following Chelsea’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brendan Rodgers’ men were unable to find the net against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who got their goals through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Jesse Lingard.

In the just-concluded season, Ndidi made 129 successful tackles alongside Wan-Bissaka, while Pereira garnered 119 tackles.

Since his move from Belgian top-flight side Genk, the 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Foxes in the English elite division.

In his first season, the Super Eagles star topped the tacklers’ chart with 138 successes and in the process was named as Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

