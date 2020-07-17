NDLEA intercepts cocaine meant for insurgents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Kogi State command, has intercepted substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs being allegedly transported to insurgents in the North East.

The command’s operatives, it was gathered, intercepted the drugs in the state on Thursday.

The State commandant of the Agency, Mr Alfred Adewumi told journalists on Friday that within a space of about five hours, his men on a motorised patrol along Abuja- Lokoja highway were able to intercept and seized the illicit drugs including cocaine and cannabis sativa all of which weighed about 1,120.36 kg

He said some of the drugs were packaged inside charcoal sacks at the back of an open articulated vehicle while others were neatly concealed inside grains and unsuspected areas inside the vehicles.

According to the commandant, one of the articulated vehicles in attempt to run away hit and damaged one of the patrol vehicles and injured some of the operatives while another a blue Nissan car fled into the bush and the transporter abandoned the car after a hot chase.

Mr. Adewumi expressed displeasure over the rate of trafficking of illicit drugs in the state, describing the development as disturbing.

He said between January and June this year , a total of 7,500 kg assorted drugs have been intercepted.

He noted that most of the illicit drugs seized were being transported to the North East where insurgents have held sway for many years.

He gave the names of suspects and the drivers arrested for cannabis sativa as Murtala Mohammed, Mohammed Bashir, Mohammed Sani, Ukasha Musa, and Abba Mukhtar.

He said the identity of persons arrested with cocaine would be withheld until investigation into the matter is concluded.

One of the suspects arrested with cannabis, Mohamed Bashir who said he was selling the drugs in one of the states in the North East confessed to committing the crime and pleaded for leniency.

The suspect said he has been in the trade for years, adding that drugs are thriving business in the North East.

The commandant appealed to members of the public to give useful information that can lead to arrest of those dealing in illicit drugs in the State.

He reiterated the commitment of the command in riding the State of illicit drugs, while also pledging to make the highways in the State unsafe for drug couriers.

