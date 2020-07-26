NEDC N100b probe politically motivated, will fail – NEDA

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The North East Development Association (NEDA) has said that the allegation of missing N100 billion levelled against the North East Development Commission (NEDC) by the House of Representatives was politically motivated and bound to fail.

Director, Liaison Office of the association, Mallam Kabiru Duhu, made the statement during a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Duhu said the resolution to probe the NEDC, moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, was just a smear campaign against the Commission and to the north which would eventually fail.

According to him, NEDC is just a year old, adding that despite this, the Commission’s developmental efforts are visible and applaudable by the good people of the region, especially the masses.

The director also said the resolution, which was moved by Elumelu, was also an attempt to smear and dent the image of the commission’s leadership and by extension, the north, despite the fact that the commission had performed beyond expectations within just a year.

He advised the lawmakers to concentrate their energy in tidying up the mess in the southern sister organisation which had guzzled trillions of naira over the years with nothing on ground.

Duhu, however, expressed shock over the silence of lawmakers from the north-east region who he said were expected to rise in defence of the activities of the commission.

