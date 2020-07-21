Daily News

NEMA raises alert on possible floods in 7 Zamfara LGAs

By
The National Emergency Management Agency has urged the Zamfara Government to prepare for possible floods in seven local government areas of the state.

NEMA Public Relations Officer, Mr Ezekiel Manzo, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Monday that a flood alert had been issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency.

NAN reports that the Nimet in its yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and the Annual Flood Outlook, released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, listed the seven LGAs as Bakura, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi.

Others include Tsafe, Birnin-Magaji and Gusau LGAs. (NAN)

