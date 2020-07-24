NEPC lists constraints to Nigeria’s export business

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), says the lack of basic information and education on the activities of the council has adversely hampered registered exporters from benefiting from the export drive put in place by the federal government.

The North Central Coordinator of NEPC, Mr. Samson Monehin, disclosed this at a one-day capacity building workshop for newly registered exporters and potential exporters held at Nigerian Institute Geomining Sciences, Jos.

Monehine said that the workshop tagged “Understanding the dynamics of export trade in Nigeria” noted that the majority of the registered exporters in the country appeared not to be of the council’s programmes and activities which are meant to assist them in their export business.

According to him, “This development has impacted negatively on their export business due to the information gap, which many registered companies are suffering and are unable to export their products.”

“Most of our exporters who registered do not follow the rudiment associated with export trade because the export business is dynamic. It changes all the time. What you know today may not be relevant tomorrow as such, what NEPC is going is to upgrade them so that they can face the challenges in this pandemic period, “he added.

The coordinator further explained that with these programmes the newly registered exporters would be able to gain some knowledge on the activities of the council to be conversant with the dynamics of export trade.

He said with the improved knowledge, the prospective exporters, can seize the opportunity of what they have learned to encourage them to keep up the drive to export even amidst the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

