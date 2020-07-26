New Study Shows COVID-19 Virus Can Cause Infertility In Men, Be Sexually Transmitted

A new discovery on how the COVID-19 virus poses a threat to human existence has emerged.

The new study claims the COVID-19 virus can not just affect the taste and smell nerves, it may cause infertility in men and could be transmitted sexually.

The study which was published in June JAMA, a monthly open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association, found the presence of COVID-19 in 15% of semen samples collected.

Researcher, Dr. John Aitken likened it to the Zika virus. “It should be emphasized spermatozoa have a demonstrable capacity to carry viral infections from the male to the female reproductive tract, As happens during the sexual transmission of Zika, for example,” he told local San Antonio Fox 8.

Zika virus is a mostly mosquito-borne virus that can also be sexually transmitted.

The study also found that COVID-19 in human sperm “leads to a build-up of angiotensin II, which is a hormone that regulates kidney function and blood pressure. Increased levels of this hormone cause an immune response against the invading COVID-19 virus particles that increases the availability of reactive oxygen species that causes cell death… Prolonged exposure to elevated angiotenstin II levels can lead to cell death in sperm.”

The study notes it could “ultimately result in a loss of male fertility.”

According to the World Health Organization:

“Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

“The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.”

Like this: Like Loading...