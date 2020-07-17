New UNIPORT VC resumes, seeks resolutions of 59 court cases

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The newly appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has assumed office with a promise to restore peace in the troubled university.

Okorodudu in his maiden press briefing at the institution on Friday disclosed that UNIPORT as at June 12, 2020, had a total of 59 different cases in various courts within and outside the state.

The VC, who was accompanied by principal administrative officers of the institution, said he had set up two committees to resolve the subsisting legal issues in the university and address staff and students’ grievances.

He said though there could be genuine reasons to continue with the cases in courts, his consultations showed that the matters could be resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

“We shall explore ADR because of its inherent benefits of being less costly in monetary terms, less time consuming and guarantees quality reprieve for disputants. Let me, however, state that while the university will be ready to engage through the deployment of ADR, the other parties to the lingering legal entanglements should be ready to have these matters resolved on a win-win principle”, he said.

Okorodudu said the university was in a difficult time lamenting that key officials of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National University Commission (NUC) had very poor impression about the institution.

Confessing that he was depressed about the current perception of the university, Okorodudu said he was buoyed by the enthusiasm of the management and other internal stakeholders to resolve the present challenges in the school.

“As a Sociologists, I am aware that conflict is ubiquitous in human society. However, the basis for the life-threatening contestations in this university to the extent that after over four decades of existence, we could not even ensure a seamless transition from one substantive administration to another is not only unfortunate, but has dealt a cruel blow to the reputation of our university”, he said.

He said he reached out to all the former vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors for advice and all of them encouraged him to work hard to bring peace to the institution.

Okorodudu said: “Although this is a change of administration, it is only a change of a kind because the policies, rules and regulations and the statute that established the university have not changed. However, what I can promise is a transparent and collective style in the application of rules of engagement.

“Under my leadership, I shall rely on the committee system to guide decisions and policies. Fundamentally, I will be fair and run an inclusive administration that will leverage on and draw strength from competent and capable senior staff with vast experiences and who shall in turn mentor others.

“The directive principle of this administration that I am privileged to shall be that all policies and actions of the management of the university of Port harcourt will be taken only when we are convinced that it is in the best interest of the university.”

Okorodudu said as an erstwhile student union activist and Secretary, UNIPORT ASUU, he would place priority on staff welfare both in terms of promotions and other entitlements adding that he would protect and promote the interests of students.

He, however, said: “I will maintain zero tolerance against negative tendencies that are deliberately intended to threaten the peace, safety of lives and properties and stability of the university.”

Like this: Like Loading...