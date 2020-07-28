New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong Over New Security Law

The New Zealand government suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, joining the U.K. and others in protesting Beijing’s decision to impose a new security law on the city.
