Newborn found dead at Bauchi dumpsite

David Adenuga, Bauchi

THE lifeless body of a newborn was found on Thursday at a dumpsite in Bauchi, the capital of Bauch State.

A resident, Abubakar Idris, told The Nation that he saw the body while rummaging at the dump with his brother.

A community leader Sanusi Sani said, “I am sad beyond words over about what I heard and saw here. A similar thing happened some years back when we found a newborn baby in a well with water.”

Police spokesman Ahmed Wakili said investigation had begun.

