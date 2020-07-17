Daily News

Newborn found dead at Bauchi dumpsite

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61

 David Adenuga, Bauchi

 

THE lifeless body of a newborn was found on Thursday at a dumpsite in Bauchi, the capital of Bauch State.

A resident, Abubakar Idris, told The Nation that he saw the body while rummaging at the dump with his brother.

A community leader Sanusi Sani said, “I am sad beyond words over about what I heard and saw here. A similar thing happened some years back when we found a newborn baby in a well with water.”

Police spokesman Ahmed Wakili said investigation had begun.

 

The post Newborn found dead at Bauchi dumpsite appeared first on Breaking News.

NNPC Sacks 850 Workers, Huge Chunk From Refineries

Previous article

‘Reopening schools could save educational system’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News