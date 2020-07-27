NFF pays glowing tributes to Okenwa

Our Reporter

THE Nigeria football family guided by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paid glowing tributes to the departed Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Member of the Board of Nigeria Football Federation, Chairman of the Nigeria National League and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association, who was interred at his family compound, Ogonogo Eji by Akpugo in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu at the weekend.

Amidst a torrent of tributes. It was the closures of the final chapter in the life of a most effervescent, ebullient and charismatic figure in the history of Nigerian Football.

From far and near they came: Members of the NFF Executive Committee, Chairmen of State FAs, NFF Management and Staff, Board members and officials of the Nigeria National League, Board members and officials of the Enugu FA, top-of-the-range football stakeholders, former Nigeria internationals, coaches, referees, et cetera.

Okenwa breathed his last on Tuesday, 5th May 2020, after a brief illness.

In a tribute delivered to the family, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick wrote: “Everyone connected in one way or the other with Nigerian Football realises that a big tree has fallen in our country’s game and this particular tree would be hard to replace. Okenwa started his education in football administration quite early and learnt so well that at the time he died, he was right there at the top of his game and in the vanguard of those who could be termed the chief custodians and oracles of the Statutes, Rules, Regulations and Conventions of association football within the Nigerian territory and beyond.

