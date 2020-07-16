NGO donates 500 WASH facilities

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

An international non-governmental organisation, United Purpose, has handed over 500 handwashing facilities to Primary Healthcare Agencies in Benue and Cross River States to support the fight against COVID -19 pandemic.

The donation was done through the Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria (RUSHPIN) to select Primary Health Care Facilities in 41 Local Government Areas in both states along with a three-month supply of soap.

Programme Manager for RUSHPIN, Mr. Nanpet Chuktu, said an assessment of health facilities was done by the organisation to identify those in dire need of the intervention.

In a statement, he explained the RUSHPIN Programme had been promoting improved sanitation and hygiene practices in both Benue and Cross River states.

According to him, the provision of these emergency handwashing facilities is one of the ways the programme is supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in both states.

“The distribution of these 500 emergency handwashing facilities in Benue and Cross River States is a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic within the state.

“The RUSHPIN programme has responded to this emergency by providing 500 hand washing facilities to these primary healthcare centers in Cross River and Benue states, as they will be first responders to those in need of medical attention at community level.

“These hand washing facilities will be distributed to health centers across the 41 Local Government Areas in both states (Benue – 23 LGAs; Cross River – 18 LGAs) along with a 3-month supply of soap.

“The availability of these emergency handwashing facilities will help reduce the rate of health care worker transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

READ ALSO: Lagos deploys handwashing stations

“Hand washing with soap has been shown to prevent transmission of lots of infectious diseases and this has especially been highlighted during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been a limited level of investment on the part of the government in providing sanitation and hygiene facilities in institutions such as schools and healthcare facilities.

“Hand washing is not just about fighting coronavirus. We urge the state government to invest in more sustainable sanitation and hygiene infrastructure for health centers and schools, this is essential for good health.

“In the face of COVID-19 and the need to strengthen the health sector preparedness, our donor the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) is supporting us to make sure that about 500 Primary health Care centers are equipped with Handwashing stations,” he said.

RUSHPIN Programme is an initiative of the Federal Government implemented with funding support from the Global Sanitation Fund (GSF)/Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC).

United Purpose (UP), an International NGO headquartered in the UK, is the executing agency for the programme in Nigeria.

RUSHPIN uses the ‘Community-Led Total Sanitation’ approach, to empower communities to collectively change their sanitation and hygiene behaviour, ensuring that every community member uses a toilet and practices good hygiene.

Like this: Like Loading...