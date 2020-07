It’s exciting news for the Barbz fanbase as Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The 37-year-old rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. Minaj took to her Instagram page on Monday to share alongside a set of glam snapshots of her baring her baby bump. In two of the photos, the mom-to-be […]

