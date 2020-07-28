NiDCOM wants NDDC to pay students’ tuition fees abroad

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the allowances, tuition fees and other incentives of students on scholarship scheme.

In a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said that, as a matter of urgency, NDDC should intervene by promptly paying other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and education in the UK. Our airports are ready for Sallah rush — FAAN

N-Power: Ebonyi targets 500,000 applicants

According to her, a letter written to the Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio in June drew the attention of NDDC to the plight of the students that are under its scholarship scheme.

“The commission counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made.

“At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

“The deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually beggars,” she said.

The NiDCOM chairman appealed to the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC to intervene urgently. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...