Niger: Auto crash claims 4 on Sallah eve

Four people have been confirmed dead in a road crash that occurred on Thursday night along the Lambatta-Suleja road in Niger State.

Ten people, according to the Lambatta Outpost of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FIRS), were involved in the car crash while four died.

The Officer in charge of Lambatta Outpost, Route Commander Babatunde Onemola, said the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking by one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

He said the crash occurred at about 11.45 pm on Thursday along Kwana Bokowai, involving a Mazda and Fiat Ducato.

Onemola said that six male were injured while four males were killed in the accident.

He added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Gawu Babangida for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the Sabon Wuse mortuary.

