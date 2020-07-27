Niger Delta monarch backs NDDC’s Forensic Audit

By Chancel Sunday – Bomadi

The Pere of Kerebiri-Mien Kingdom, HRM Godspower Oporomo, has thrown his weight behind the Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Oporomo, who spoke to Vanguard on Monday at Bomadi, Delta State, noted that there was nothing abnormal calling for an audit of an organization viewed as deviating from proper management.

“NDDC is an offshoot of a request by the minorities in 1958/1959 Constitutional Conference when Niger Deltans advocated a separate entity because we’re not on the same geographical terrain with the hinterlands.

“Our terrain is difficult to develop and we wanted an organization that could take care of that and as a result, they prescribed the NDDB, which couldn’t satisfy us and after much agitation they brought OMPADEC.

“The same OMPADEC gave birth to NDDC, which is an interventionist agency for people whose developmental efforts are difficult and expensive.

“So, I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the audit because it’s in the right direction; even the National Assembly’s probe of the IMC is intended to inject healthy operation.

“Anybody calling for the scrapping of the NDDC because of perceived fraud by its management is not correct because he or she does not know the origin of the agency”, he said.

