Niger Republic repatriates 42 Nigerians over COVID-19 violation

By Andy Asemota

No fewer than 42 Nigerians have been repatriated from Niger Republic to Nigeria over illegal entry since Nigerians land borders were closed on March 21, 2020, till date to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 violators received by the Nigerian Immigration Service, Katsina State Command, on July 10, 2020, were repatriated back to Nigeria through Kongolom Control Post in the state.

The Acting Controller of the state command of the NIS, DCI Abdullahi Abba Dahatu, confirmed that 12 out of the 42 repatriated Nigerians had been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Katsina while investigations of the others were still in progress.

According to Dalhatu, they were brought before the court of law by the immigration service for evading immigration clearance while crossing Nigerian borders to another country through illegal routes.

“The rest will soon be arraigned upon completion of charges against them. In this regard I will like to use this opportunity and implore on fellow Nigerians with intention of entering or leaving Nigeria to always present themselves at a recognized port of entry before the immigration officer for examination,” Dalhatu stated.

