Niger schools remain shut, says Gov. Sani-Bello

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello has insisted schools in the state would remain closed.

The Governor vowed he would not to yield to pressure to re-open schools like some Governors.

This, he said, is because coronavirus infection rate has increased alarmingly.

Speaking with newsmen after meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force, Sani-Bello said workers would also remain at home ass offices remain closed until further notice.

He expressed dismay with flagrant disregard for COVID-19 safety measures and protocols.

According to him: “Government has noticed with dismay that people no longer follow laid down protocol on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Therefore, there should be a reinvigoration of the curfew earlier imposed in the state from 10 pm to 4 am daily. Also, students are to remain at home until further notice”.

He also directed security agencies to strictly enforce the compulsory wearing of face masks, stating all deaths must be reported for proper medical inquiries before burial to check dangers posed by those who died of COVID-19.

He regretted the state has recorded nine deaths out of 166 COVID-19 cases while 113 have been discharged.