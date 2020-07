[This Day] Abuja — After a two-day virtual court hearing, a judge of the High Court of the United Kingdom, Sir Ross Cranston, has reserved judgement telling lawyers that he would take time to study their submissions and give a ruling at a later date on the request by the Nigerian government to set aside the enforcement of a $9.6 billion arbitration awarded against it in favour of Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited, a briefcase company registered in British Virgin Island.

