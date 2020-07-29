Nigeria announces dates for commencement of NECO, NABTEB

The Federal Government of Nigeria said the National Examination Council (NECO) for the Senior Secondary School pupils will commence on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.

The government also said the National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will start on the 21st September and end on 15th October, 2020, while the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after series of meetings with chief executives of examination bodies in the country, said a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.

The minister further said the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE), which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1), will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October, 2020.

He said the registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, will end on the 10th of September, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

The statement further noted that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd⁹ September and end by 17th October, 2020.

The Minister directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

He added that for the one-day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them, alcohol-based sanitizers.

