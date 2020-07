[Premium Times] Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement plc, has announced a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N162.90 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020 even as two block makers have emerged winners in its ongoing Spell and Win a million national consumer promo.

