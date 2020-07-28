Nigeria declares Thursday, Friday public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. Nigeria’s interior minister Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement in a statement by the permanent secretary of the ministry Georgina Ehuriah. While making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, he congratulated Muslim faithful […]

