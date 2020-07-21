Nigeria extends ban on international flights

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of the Nigerian airports for international flights till October 2020.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to that effect informing stakeholders that the airspace would no longer reopen for international flights on August 19.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had suspended international flights in March following the COVID-19 pandemic but it recently reopened the airports for domestic flights.

However, there has been pressure, especially from tour operators and travel management companies on the government to lift the ban on international flights.

But the hope of those agitating for the reopening of airports for international flights has been further dashed following the extension of the ban from August till October.

The NOTAM read: “The Federal Government has extended the closure of our airports to all international flights with the exception of aircraft in a statement of emergency.”

However, the NOTAM indicated that approval may be requested and granted for “over-flights, operations related to humanitarian aids, medical relief flights, alternate aerodrome in the flight plan and also those being used for extended diversion time operation.”

Also approved for exemptions are “technical landings where passengers do not disembark and cargo flights and other safety-related operations.”

Such requests would be directed to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the NOTAM issued by the NCAA DG, Capt. Musa Nuhu said.

Like this: Like Loading...