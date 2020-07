[This Day] Abuja — The federal government has signed a $1.5 billion prepayment deal with Standard Chartered and backed by oil traders Vitol Group and Matrix Energy. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) signed on behalf of the federal government.

The post Nigeria: Govt Signs U.S. $1.5 Billion Prepayment Deal With Oil Traders appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...