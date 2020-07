[Premium Times] “Up NEPA!” about a dozen teenagers playing within the verandah of the three-storey building housing Bola Kareem’s shop screamed. Bola is not a teenager, but he joined in the cacophonous jubilation nevertheless. The 32-year-old embroiderer explained that the neighborhood’s electricity had just been restored after two weeks of blackout.

