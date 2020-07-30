Nigeria: Insecurity Underpins Property Rights in Lagos – No Matter What Class You Are

[The Conversation Africa] Recurrent episodes of marginal communities being evicted from the waterfronts of Lagos have made global media headlines over the last four years. Up until 2016, the city had earned a hard-won status as a model of good urban governance for Africa. Along with better transport systems, waste management and security, the Lagos state government had re-established control over planning and taxation after years of neglect. This led to a more satisfied public as well as higher revenues for the public purse.

