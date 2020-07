[Daily Trust] The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), UMMA ABOKI, disclosed why Kaduna State is now the best investment destination in the country and how it surpassed the World Bank target of 170 days to register a business, in the interview below.

