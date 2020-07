[This Day] Lagos, Abuja, Warri — President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to diversify the country’s economy hit another milestone yesterday in Abuja as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, presented him with a made-in- Nigeria gold bar, signifying the beginning of Nigeria’s move to use the precious stone to boost its foreign reserves.

