[Daily Trust] The National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB), at the weekend, asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide a special N250 billion intervention fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to support ongoing economic recovery agenda of the government.

