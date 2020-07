[This Day] Oil-bearing communities yesterday demanded the return of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the presidency for proper supervision, rather than leaving it under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, pointing out that they had earlier raised the alarm in November 2019 that allowing the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, to superintend over the NDDC would be to the detriment of the region.

