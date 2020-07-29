Nigeria okays N8.64bn for Siemens electricity deal

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has ratified President Mohammadu Buhari’s anticipatory approval for the release of a total of N8,648,081,465.2 (€15.21 million or N6,940,081,465.20 and offshore and N1.708 billion onshore) towards the counterpart funding for the power deal with Siemens AG, signed by the Nigerian and German governments in 2019. Minister of Finance, Budget […]

