Nigeria on digital economy path, says minister

From Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The country is on path to achieving the digital economy aspiration of the Federal Government, the Minister of Communications and digital economy, Dr Ibrahim Pantanmi and the CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have said.

They spoke during the virtual inauguration of Kaduna Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) built by the NCC and five information technology projects by other agencies under the Ministry Communications and Digital Economy.

The NCC’s ECC project, which makes it possible for people of Kaduna and its environs to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, is aimed at supporting the Federal Government agenda of enhancing security of lives and property across the country.

NCC had built ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Nineteen of the ECC have been activated while efforts are ongoing to extend it to other state.

Pantami also inaugurated the Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC. Three other projects by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), are IT Community Centre in Katsina and IT Hub each in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Main Campus, Kaduna and University of Lagos were also commissioned.

