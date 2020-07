[Nigeria Health Watch] Amaka’s husband died from COVID-19. It was a rainy Tuesday afternoon and she was still dealing with the reality of not being there during his last moments. It was barely five days after his death when she received her COVID-19 result. She was dealing with the overwhelming sadness that had come with the loss of a loved one and the fear that she also might have been infected. She had to be strong for her children and still needed closure about her husband’s death.

