By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Friday, recorded 600 confirmed new cases COVID-19 infection and three fatalities.

Globally, COVID-19 infections are now 14,194,140, with 599,416 deaths and 8,470,275 recovery from the disease.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states of the nation, while no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ:

Lagos topped the chart with 129 and followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 118.

Others are Oyo-87, Kano-55, Benue-42, Enugu-35, Kwara-28, Imo-16, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-12, Delta-11, Edo-11, Plateau-8, Nasarawa-6, Ekiti-6, Niger-6, Borno-4, Abia-4 and Gombe-3.

NCDC noted that “till date, 35,454 cases have been confirmed, 14633 cases have been discharged and 772 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Below is NCDC tweet on Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases:

600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-129

FCT-118

Oyo-87

Kano-55

Benue-42

Enugu-35

Kwara-28

Imo-16

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-12

Delta-11

Edo-11

Plateau-8

Nasarawa-6

Ekiti-6

Niger-6

Borno-4

Abia-4

Gombe-3 35,454 confirmed

14,633 discharged

772 deaths pic.twitter.com/OsPmCXJVU2 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 17, 2020

Vanguard

The post Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 cases, as world figures hit 14.2m appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...