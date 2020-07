The Nigerian Government on Monday announced that secondary schools will reopen for students in exit classes from Tuesday, August 4. “Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examination (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August 2020,” spokesman to the education ministry Ben Ben Goog said in a […]

