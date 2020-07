[Premium Times] The Senate has asked the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to refund N4.9 billion paid to staff, in breach of procurement process and approvals, to the commission’s account with immediate effect.

