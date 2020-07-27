Nigeria sets up committee on resumption of international flights

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika Monday said the Nigerian Government has inaugurated the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee to review the guidelines for the reopening of the country’s airports to international flights Sirika, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 briefing in Abuja, highlighted members of the committee to include officials from ministries […]

